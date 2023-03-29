This year’s Empty Bowls fundraiser at Ferrum College on March 19 raised more than $10,000 for food-insecure children in the area.

Attendees to this year’s event selected a handmade pottery bowl and enjoyed a meal of homemade soup and bread provided by Aladdin Food Services. A silent auction was also held featuring a variety of artworks donated to the event.

“We call the event Empty Bowls in hopes that the beautiful pottery each attendee selects — the ‘empty bowl’ they take home — will be a reminder of the need in our community,” said event organizer Nell Fredericken, who noted that more than 500 bowls were made for this year’s event and that the number of artworks donated to the silent auction doubled.

Now in its 13th year, the Empty Bowls fundraiser supports Panther Packs, a program that provides backpacks stocked with nutritious, nonperishable food home with food-insecure Ferrum Elementary School students each weekend. Since its founding in 2007, Panther Packs has served over 1,000 children and provided more than 9,000 meals.

“This really is a community event. Ferrum College donated the use of the Blue Ridge Mountain Room; Aladdin donated the soup and food service; Ferrum College staff and students regularly help us put together the packs, and the Ferrum Rescue Squad stores the packs and supplies for us. When you say ‘Not Self, But Others’ you have to live by the [Ferrum College] motto. If you don’t, it’s just words, and today shows our community continues to live it out,” said Martha Puckett, manager of Tri-Area Community Health in Ferrum, who co-founded Panther Packs with the late Marcie Altice.

The remaining bowls from the event will be sold in the Clay House at Ferrum College on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.