Empty Bowls to return to Ferrum College on March 13

Empty Bowls, a longstanding tradition at Ferrum College, returns this year on March 13.

During this event, students, faculty and community members can purchase handmade bowls and a meal to support the Panther Pack Program.

The program supports children at Ferrum Elementary School who are in need of food and sends qualifying students home with food each weekend.

“An empty bowl is a sign of hunger. So the Empty Bowls projects always tend to support some kind of soup kitchens or food banks,” explains Nell Fredericksen, co-coordinator of the program.

Fredericksen has already led several sessions of bowl-making for this year’s event, one on Jan. 8, the other on Jan. 15.

This year, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on the Ferrum campus. The cost is $15 for a handmade bowl, soup, bread and dessert. Students with ID receive a $5 discount. Cash, cards and checks are accepted as payment.

A silent auction will be held featuring works from local artisans and donations from the event sponsor, the Blue Ridge Potters Guild.

“It’s exciting to see that Ferrum and the community see the value in the event, and there’s love for it,” said Jeff Dalton, originator of Empty Bowls on campus.

Dalton, a former art professor at Ferrum, started the event in 2010 and believes it fulfills the Ferrum College motto, “Not Self, but Others”.

“I had a lot of people jump in and help it come to life, starting with the students, of course,” Dalton recounted.

Empty Bowls is a national program designed to help people in many forms of need.

“Some use the monies for ceramic program scholarships, many are set up to support local food banks. They happen all over the country,” Dalton explained. “The response and support from the community and everyone at Ferrum was always overwhelming.”

Since Dalton’s departure, Fredericksen has handled planning and promotion for the event. Frederiksen is a professional potter and jewelry maker, as well as a member of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild.

“Folks can see bowl-making progress, preview auction items, and stay up to date on the event at our Facebook Event page,” she said.

The link is: https://www.facebook.com/events/631359701494007?ref=newsfeed

“Masking will be required while not sitting at a table and eating,” Fredericksen said, “The college will provide a lovely homemade soup and bread to fill the bowls selected. Folks can purchase as many bowls as they would like at the event.”