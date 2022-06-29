Event gives people with disabilities a chance to enjoy the lake

A large crowd of volunteers came together at Crazy Horse Marina Monday and Tuesday for Smith Mountain Lake's fourth annual Wake the World Adaptive. The event gives area youth and adults with disabilities the opportunity to safely experience skiing on the water.

Wake the World is a national nonprofit organization that provides water-based recreational experiences to those who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity. The organization mainly works with underprivileged youth, but has a growing number of adaptive events around the country aimed at helping those who may be physically unable to get out on the water on their own.

The adaptive event at Crazy Horse Marina has proven to be popular enough to add a second day this year. Marina manager Chris Bechtler and event organizer Scot Mills have been working to get the word out over the past few years about the adaptive program.

Mills said he wants to continue expanding to allow more and more people with disabilities the opportunity to participate. "I would love to have it be as many as four days eventually," he said.

Bechtler has been a longtime organizer of the events, first at North Carolina's Badin Lake before moving to Smith Mountain Lake to manage Crazy Horse Marina. He also organized the first adaptive event at Badin Lake in 2012 with his son Jeffrey being one of the first participants.

Mills, a resident of Rocky Mount, was also one of the early participants at the Wake the World Adaptive event at Badin Lake. He became a paraplegic after falling from a tree in 2011 and breaking his back.

After seeing the adaptive event at Badin Lake, Mills worked to bring it to Smith Mountain Lake. He wanted to provide an opportunity for area residents with disabilities to continue finding new ways to have fun.

"On a scale from 1 to 10, it's a 12," Mills said about seeing people getting out of a wheelchair or other assistive device and enjoying being out on the water.

Mills was active in all types of water-based recreation on Smith Mountain Lake before breaking his back. His disability has not stopped him from continuing those activities. He remains an avid wakeboarder and wakesurfer on the lake.

"I just love being out on the water," Mills said.

Mills was one of several volunteers Monday and Tuesday who made sure everyone who wanted an opportunity to get out on the water was able to. Other volunteers included physical therapists from Carilion as well as physical therapy students from Radford University.

Volunteers assisted as riders were placed into specially designed boards that allowed them to sit down while skiing on the water. Two volunteers joined on both sides and stayed with the riders so that they were safe as they were pulled by a boat for a short ski around the cove and back to the marina.

"It's great," said Spencer Atkinson from Fredericksburg who was one of the participants Tuesday. "It's a freeing experience."

Tuesday was Atkinson's second time participating in the adaptive event. He said being out on the water helps him to forget about his disability for a brief time and feel normal.

Sarah Moen of Roanoke was participating in the event for a third time Tuesday. She said she loves the opportunity it provides to do something unique.

"I love adventure and I love speed," Moen said.

Riding on the water gives Moen a chance to be away from a wheelchair and have a new and unique experience. "Anything that is new is exciting," she said.

