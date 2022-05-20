Event held to benefit God's Provision and Heavenly Manna Food Pantries

The Hunger, Poverty, Action Group at Trinity Ecumenical Parish recently hosted its first “Empty Bowls” event to raise awareness and funding for hunger relief.

For a minimum $20 donation, guests were able to choose a handcrafted pottery or wooden bowl, mug, plate, or vase and received a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert. The bowl or other pottery piece they had chosen was theirs to keep as a reminder that there are empty bowls in the surrounding community. A silent auction also offered larger items, including vases containing flower arrangements. A local artist was on hand to explain the pottery making process.

Over $4,500 in funds was raised for donation to the God’s Provision and Heavenly Manna food pantries in Rocky Mount.

“Empty Bowls” began in 1990 as an art class project in a Michigan high school to raise funds for a food drive. Students made ceramic bowls, served a meal of soup and bread, and invited guests to keep the bowl as a reminder of hunger in the world. There are now hundreds, if not thousands, of “Empty Bowls” events in the U.S. and other countries.

“We were delighted that this ‘Empty Bowls’ event — the first we know of in the SML area — was so well received,” said HPAG member Linda Strup. “There was a long line of guests waiting at the door to get in. Choosing a bowl (or other piece of art) was a simple process for some…but agonizing for others because of the abundance of beautiful pieces!”

Event co-organizer Cindy Decker added, “We couldn’t have done this without the generosity of the artisans, restaurants and guests! A very special thanks to all who supported this HPAG effort. We look forward to their participation again next year.”

The list of supporting business and organizations included: Blue Ridge Pottery Guild, Emerson Creek Pottery, SML Woodturners, Empty Bowls for Food For Others Committee & Potters, Lake Christian Ministries, Kroger, Farmhouse Catering, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Edo’s Grill & Sushi, Old Oak Café, The Landing Restaurant, Waterfront Country Club, SML Coffee House, Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria and Moosie’s Bar & Grill.

-Submitted by Jerry Hale