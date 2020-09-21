Event to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be held today

A drive-through appreciation event honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will be held today at Pigg River Community Center.
The event, organized by Glenna Moore and Eddie Seay, will begin at 5 p.m. and include prayer, song, a poem and voluntary expressions from attendees.
Ginsburg, 87, died Sept. 18 at her home in Washington, D.C. due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She became the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court in 1993, and she continued to serve until her death.
