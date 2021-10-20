Fall festival planned at Redwood Community Farmers’ Market

Redwood Community Farmers’ Market will host its first fall festival Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location on Route 40 West.
In addition to the plants, produce, canned goods and hand-made gifts sold daily, the festival will feature seven specialty vendors.
Gourmet Hotdogs & Desserts will be on hand selling specialty dogs made by Chef Pam and Terrence Mitchell of Winston-Salem, N.C.
“These hotdogs are worth coming out for,” said Market Owner Liz Pasley. “I’m so excited to have this vendor coming for our event.”
Local food vendors include Buddy’s BBQ and Taste of Home, who will sell pies, cakes, canned pickles and other goods.
Local representatives from Misty Mountain Wares and KK Creations will be set up with hand-made tie-dyes, scrubs and lotions; and face painting will be offered by JRA Face Painting.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mindful Lights Photography will take fall photos of children and families.
“Everybody loves fall,” Pasley said. “I love to see the happy faces of the kids. I was trying to think of things to offer for kids and families, so I am so excited about this. I believe it will be a fun time for all.”
Pasley plans to offer a sampling table of some of the items regularly sold in her store.
“I also plan to offer bulk apples, sweet potatoes and fall decorating supplies like mums, straw bales, corn stalks and pumpkins,” she said.
Children attending the event may choose a pumpkin to decorate and take home.
The event will also feature several drawings and giveaways.
Entry to the event is free
More information is available on the Redwood Community Farmers’ Market Facebook page.