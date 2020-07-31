Farmers’ Market addition proposed

The Town of Rocky Mount will be placing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an addition to the town’s farmers’ market. Town Manager James Ervin said since the town is utilizing the space as an outdoor music venue and has plans in the works to have more regularly scheduled outdoor events despite complaints from farmers’ market vendors about having to share the space the addition could help balance the use of the space.
A sketch presented to Town Council showed an addition of a third wing over the parking area behind Blooming Deals. The proposal also calls for the area where the clock is to be leveled and the clock removed to make room for a display sign along with an outdoor area for small busking and seating. The result of these changes would produce a center section to be home to a permanent stage and fencing. According to Ervin’s proposal, the changes would double space available to farmers’ market vendors.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.