Farmers' market to celebrate National Farmers’ Market Appreciation Week on Saturday

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is partnering with the Virginia Farmers Market Association to recognize and celebrate the importance of farmers’ markets in the commonwealth.
Aug. 2-8 is National Farmers Markets week, and the markets’ theme for the week is “Farmers Markets Are Local Food Superheroes!”
“This week we are honoring our local farmers’ markets for being superheroes and essential workers,” said Paul Cauley, manager of the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. “For months, we’ve been struggling with restrictions and being shut down while the big businesses got to remain open. We’ve had to roll with all the changes and adapt to all the restrictions. We’ve finally opened back up and we’ve been doing whatever we can to remain open and keep supplying food to our local community.”
The Rocky Mount market reopened just ahead of peak season about a month ago and was met with another blow as Harvester Performance Center was poised to move its concerts and shows to the market. The move effectively split the market in half, leaving Cauley and other vendors fearing for their livelihoods and for the success of the market’s season.
“At first, it was difficult to see from one side of the market, that there was more on the other side because of the (Harvester) stage set up in the middle,” Cauley said. “But now people are realizing there are two sides of the market, and they are starting to walk to both sides and to shop from both sides. It took a couple weeks of working with it, but it’s thinned out now, and people are getting used to it.”
Cauley said he and Harvester General Manager Gary Jackson have been working together to make sure the needs of both the market and the Harvester are being met.
“I have been working well with Gary at the Harvester, and we express to each other what our needs are and we’re working together well,” Cauley said. “Everything I’ve asked for, they’ve been accommodating with it.”
Cauley said he is pleased with the progress the market has seen over the past few weeks, and that traffic is feeling more like normal.
“The last few weekends at the market have been really good, and we’re starting to feel like we did last year,” he said. “It’s prime produce season. Now we have the tomatoes, green peppers, green beans and corn’s starting to come in. We’ve got the things everyone is trying to buy in bulk. Everything that everyone associates with summer and peak produce season.”
Families are relying more on farmers’ markets as they try to find things that the larger grocery stores are sold out of, he added.
“This year we’re seeing a lot of people wanting to buy in bulk and to do a lot of canning on their own,” he said. “They’re buying in bushels. Canning sections in the store are wiped out. The jars, the lids are all sold out, people are trying to put up food for their families. They are wanting fresh local foods. That’s why they’re hitting the markets – to try to buy in bulk and because they know where the food is coming from. They are able to meet the farmers on site.”
In celebration of local farmers’ markets, the Rocky Mount market is expecting around 15 vendors this Saturday, supplying a variety of goods and produce.
“People are having a hard time finding things at the store, and they can come here and they can usually find it,” Cauley said. “Either one of the vendors has it or can point them to someone who does.”
The first 50 shoppers who check in with the market manager on Saturday will receive a free cloth “Virginia-Grown” reusable shopping bag.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., vendors at the market will be supplying custom-made signs, canned goods, cheese, spices, soaps, potting plants, USDA-inspected chickens (whole chickens or a variety of cuts), vegetables, fruits, farm-fresh eggs, purses, blankets, handmade jewelry, cinnamon rolls, cookies, bread and cakes.
“We are missing a few vendors, but we’re not missing much,” Cauley said. “Several of our regular vendors are just coming back for the first time since being shut down. We’re excited about the rest of our season.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.