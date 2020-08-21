Father Mark White and supporters stage second vigil in Richmond, file second appeal to Vatican

Father Mark White of Martinsville and his supporters took their peaceful protest back to the steps of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond on Sunday.
Enrique Rangel-Rodriguez, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and a parishioner at St. Joseph in Martinsville, said he knew that students would be returning to campus this past weekend and that Father Michael Boehling, the vicar general of the diocese, would be celebrating Mass at the cathedral to welcome students.
Rangel-Rodriquez suggested White and his group hold a vigil outside the cathedral at 5:15 p.m. while Mass was being celebrated. He also thought it would be an opportunity to engage other VCU students as they passed by and explain White’s plight.
Richmond Bishop Barry Knestout has declared the matter closed, but White and his supporters are still seeking consideration from Knestout and even the Vatican that would result in White’s being restored to his position as priest of St. Joseph as well as St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.
White was removed from both parishes and stripped of his priestly duties for contributing to a popular 12-year-old personal blog that has been visited by more than a million people and occasionally waxes critically about the church hierarchy’s handling of the sex abuse crisis.
Late last year Knestout insisted White take down the blog from the web and cease his contributions to it. White complied, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he asked to be allowed to resume his online writings as a means of keeping in communication with his parishioners.
When Knestout failed to respond to White’s request, White reactivated his blog.
During the next few months Knestout banned White from both churches and changed the locks on the doors. When White failed to relocate to Abingdon for a new assignment serving in the prisons, Knestout took away White’s priestly duties.
An appeal by White via his canon lawyer was dismissed by the Vatican on a technicality and because the time imposed by the process has expired, Catholic authorities have not recognized a corrected appeal directly from White.
So late Sunday afternoon White and a growing group of supporters took their complaint back to Richmond, where just last month they appeared protesting quietly while Knestout celebrated the ministry of his priests at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
White says he prays for a miracle, but he does not take any small progress for granted.
“From my point-of-view, things worked out very well,” White said. “We spoke with a couple dozen students over the course of about two hours outside the cathedral.
“We chanted and prayed … and we came together as a group, renewing out Catholic faith and our continuing hope for a good outcome.”
Canon lawyer Michael Podhajsky failed to name himself as White’s procurator in an appeal to the Vatican resulting in the dismissal of the appeal.
With the time to file a corrected appeal having expired, Podhajsky filed a petition to Knestout to revoke his suspension of White and restore him to his parishes.
White said he was hopeful Knestout might have a change or heart, but the bishop’s refusing to agree to the request and even failing to respond allowed Podhajsky the opportunity to file a new appeal to the Vatican after 30 days.
That period has passed, so that petition has been sent to the Congregation for the Clergy in Rome.
White said a number of local parishioners appealed to Knestout directly to sit down, reason with them and discuss an amicable solution.
Judy Rogers was one of those parishioners who received a response from Knestout last week.
“Please let me assure you that the letters I have received from members of the parish community and others who support Father White, as well as my own correspondence to the parishioners, have been clear in sharing their thoughts and I understand their disappointment,” Knestout wrote. “There is no need for further discussion as this matter has been concluded.”
Meanwhile, White has embarked upon writing a book about his experience.
“It seems like the thing for me to do at this point,” he said.
Bill Wyatt writes for The Martinsville Bulletin.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
