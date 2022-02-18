FCHS theatre group finishes third at regional competition

A group of actors from Franklin County High School came in third place over the weekend at the Region 6A West Regional Competition. The placing in the one act play competition at Thomas Dale High School in Chester is the best in the school’s history.

Twelve students acted in the play. “Gossip” was written by Brian Hampton. Mary Hannah Wheeler directed the show.

“I am so proud of my students after this weekend! Not only did they place higher than we ever have in FCHS history, but they were also confident, respectful, and determined. We ended up being only .25 points behind second place and 2.5 points behind 1st, and although I tell my students that places and points don’t matter, it’s still hard to see those numbers on a score sheet! We are ready and prepared to head right back next year,” Wheeler, who teaches theatre and chorus at the school, said.

Later this semester, the theatre program will stage its spring musical. Auditions for “Mama Mia” will be held later this month.

Wheeler anticipates having 30 students involved in the musical. Seventh and eighth graders, in addition to high schoolers, will be allowed to audition.

Although performance dates haven’t been set yet, they will occur sometime during the latter part of April.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.