FCHS theatre group wins sectional competition

Franklin County High School's theatre group won first place at the Region 6A West Sectional Competition on Feb. 5 at Thomas Dale High School in Chester.

The win means the group of actors will be returning to Chester this weekend to compete in the regional competition.

"Gossip" is the name of the play the students are performing. Written by Brian Hampton, the one act play runs roughly 30 minutes. It tells the story of a new student at a school named Gossip who manipulates the truth and tells lies.

The play is directed by Mary Hannah Wheeler, who teaches theatre and chorus at the high school. She assumed leadership of the program in the fall of 2019.

Later this semester, the theatre program will be staging its spring musical. Auditions for "Mama Mia" will be held TK.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.