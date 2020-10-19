FCHS to host information sessions on virtual academy

Franklin County High School is holding two information sessions for parents to learn about its new FCHS Virtual Academy for students starting next semester. The information sessions will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 and 5 p.m. in the FCHS auditorium.

Similar to this semester’s 100% online learning, certain criteria must be met for the new virtual academy, according to a letter from FCHS Principal Jon Crutchfield.

Students must:

Have at least a 50% pass rate of the courses they were enrolled in this previous semester.

Have reliable internet access.

Complete all state testing requirements and will be required to test onsite.

Students accepted into the virtual learning academy will be provided asynchronous instruction through Canvas, the school division’s learning management system.

“Asynchronous learning happens when content is available for students to access when it best serves their individual schedules,” Crutchfield wrote.

Classes will be self-paced and will have deadlines set by the instructors, according to a FCHS Virtual Academy brochure. Students who are enrolled in the virtual academy can participate in extracurricular activities, including sports, according to the brochure.