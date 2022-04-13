FCPS Teacher of the Year named

Franklin County Public Schools held its annual Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Jennifer Hatch was named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the division.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors this week approved tax rates — which aren’t changing — for the 2022-23 budget, but stalled on budget …
Animal welfare protections were signed into state law on Monday, as politicians and activist groups are barking for better treatment of beagle dogs bred for experiment in Virginia.
Criminal penalties for zoning ordinance violations haven’t been cutting it in Franklin County, but beefier civil penalties may be the way forward.
After three days of prosecution evidence detailing what the former Rocky Mount police officer did, the defense presented two witnesses in less than 15 minutes Thursday afternoon and rested its case without calling Robertson to the stand.
The former Rocky Mount police officer was off duty when he participated in the insurrection.
American Legion Post 62 at Smith Mountain Lake is honoring those that came before with a gesture of healing.
“All T.J did was enter, retrieve and depart,” defense attorney Camille Wagner told the jury, explaining that Robertson was only trying to find Fracker — who had gotten separated in the chaos — and then leave the building.
More than 150 people came together for dinner, dance and auction event at the Pavilion at Blackwater Junction in Union Hall on March 26, all f…
Rehab of the Roanoke River Bridge is expected to be finished in June and repairs needed to stabilize slope failures near mileposts 119.7 and 127.9 are expected to conclude by the end of September.
After a two-year wait, Halesford Baptist Church’s Cry of Christ performance was finally conducted April 1.