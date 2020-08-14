You have permission to edit this article.
Featuring Franklin County's nature
Featuring Franklin County's nature

Featuring Franklin County's nature

Submitted by Melissa Lempeckski

A Franklin County sunset was captured recently off a country road in Hardy by Melissa Lempeckski.

Submit your nature photos to catincreek@live.com for a chance to have them featured in The Franklin News-Post. Photos must be taken in Franklin County and must be a nature picture. Examples can include landscapes, animals, sunsets and natural flora. Submissions must include the photographer’s name, as well as when and where the photo was taken.

