Featuring Franklin County's nature

Kylie Jackson took this photo of her cat, Taylor, investigating a praying mantis outside her Glade Hill home in 2019.
COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole Christmas. Well, maybe not the holiday and hopefully not the good cheer and tidings, but Come Home to a Fran…
Franklin County is facing a housing shortage, according to report presented at Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting. Available homes to buy …
Franklin County’s current Teacher of the Year is now one of eight contenders for the honor of Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
School has been back in session for three weeks in Franklin County and teachers, parents and students have been working together to learn how …
Work on the Colonial Turnpike bridge is underway with the old bridge now completely removed, while construction on parts of the new structure …
Executive Director Jonathan Smith of Putting a Dent in Mental Health recently received an Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety Aw…
After 19 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Rocky Mount Fire Department and 21 years as a police officer with the Rocky Mount Police De…
The Franklin County School Board heard updates from Superintendent Dr. Mark Church, as well as the middle and high school principals on the st…
More than two dozen cars filed into the parking lot at Pigg River Community Center on Sept. 21 to pay homage to late Supreme Court Justice Rut…
