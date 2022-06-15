Feeding fishes grants wishes

A longtime tradition at Bridgewater Marina has turned into a major fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

Feeding the fish at Bridgewater Marina has always been a popular pastime. Visitors purchase popcorn to feed the large number of fish that reside under the docks. The fish can be seen rising to the surface in droves once the popped corn kernels hit the water.

In 2017, marina partner Ryan Waters decided to help out Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia by donating all popcorn sales to the nonprofit. Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish was born with the original goal was to raise $10,000, which was more than doubled in the first year.

“I think we probably sell twice as much now,” Waters said of popcorn sales at the marina. He admitted that many people are willing to purchase multiple bags when they find out it is going to Make-A-Wish.

“It has exceeded our wildest expectations,” Waters said.

The average cost for Make-A-Wish to grant a wish is $10,000. Paige Bullen, director of development for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, said they rely on donations from the community to assure those wishes get granted.

“We are really, really grateful,” Bullen said of the donations from Bridgewater Marina. “This is a really unique fundraiser.”

Waters has no plans of ending Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish. He said the nonprofit is very special to his family and he will continue to support it as long as he can.

“As long as I am here, I plan to continue it,” Waters said.