Feline Friday 010623

Honeynut,
domestic short hair
Honeynut came to the adoption center just before she had her babies. Now that her babies are weaned and off on their own, this lovely girl, who’s just about 1 year old, is looking for a loving home where she can be the queen bee. She loves soft, fluffy beds, head scratches, endless bowls of food and unconditional love. She may take time to warm up to a new home but a patient person will be greatly rewarded with her love. Honeynut is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Cheeseburger,
domestic short hair
Cheeseburger in paradise. That’s what this little girl, aptly named for the delicious American treat, is looking for. She would love a forever home where she can frolic with her toys, take long cat naps in the sunshine and be safe in a warm home. Cheeseburger would love to be adopted with a kitten friend so they can keep each other company. Cheeseburger is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.