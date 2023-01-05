Feline Friday 010623

Honeynut came to the adoption center just before she had her babies. Now that her babies are weaned and off on their own, this lovely girl, who’s just about 1 year old, is looking for a loving home where she can be the queen bee. She loves soft, fluffy beds, head scratches, endless bowls of food and unconditional love. She may take time to warm up to a new home but a patient person will be greatly rewarded with her love. Honeynut is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.