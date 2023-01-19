Feline Friday 011123 (copy)

Cici is a patient little kitty. At 18 months old, she’s still young and playful but she’s also wise beyond her years. She likes to observe folks as they come into the adoption center to visit. While she might not readily approach them, she’s a friendly girl who has so much love to give. She doesn’t mind the company of other cats but is really looking forward to her own home and a soft, warm bed. Cici is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Hamilton is living it up at the Valley View location of Petsmart in Roanoke. He is loving the attention he gets when shoppers walk by. They ooh and aah over him and his kennel mates. But this dashing gentleman is really hoping for a girl or boy to take him home and give him a forever home. Hamilton is a brown tabby who is only 8 months old. He’s still quite playful and loves all types of toys. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.