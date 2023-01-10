Feline Friday 011123

Wheat, domestic short hair

Wheat is a 6-month-old tuxedo (black and white) girl with the sunniest personality. She seems to be happy if she's playing with a string, a feather or a fuzzy mouse. She will purr nonstop when petted and loves to curl up in a human lap for her naptime. She would make a great addition to any home. She also wouldn't mind being adopted with a friend since two kittens are known to keep each other company.

Winston, domestic short hair

Curious, cute and certainly cuddly are just a few of the ways staff at the adoption center describe little Winston. He's 5 months old and is quite the playful spitfire. Winston loves to play with his kitten friends and will go until he's completely exhausted. He loves to take short cat naps and he loves to eat! It would be ideal if Winston were adopted with another kitten. Winston is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.