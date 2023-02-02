Hazel, domestic short hairHazel’s beautiful eyes tell her story—through no fault of her own, this gorgeous 2-year-old girl found herself homeless. She had a previous owner who could no longer care for her. Fortunately, she came to the adoption center where she is said to be a staff favorite. She will purr endlessly when petted and craves attention. She is said to be good with kids, dogs and other cats. She would make a great addition to any loving home. Hazel is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.