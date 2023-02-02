Hazel, domestic short hairHazel’s beautiful eyes tell her story—through no fault of her own, this gorgeous 2-year-old girl found herself homeless. She had a previous owner who could no longer care for her. Fortunately, she came to the adoption center where she is said to be a staff favorite. She will purr endlessly when petted and craves attention. She is said to be good with kids, dogs and other cats. She would make a great addition to any loving home. Hazel is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Ginger, domestic short hairEvery day is “ginger” day at the adoption center, and guess what? Ginger wants everyone to know that she is currently interviewing potential new family members right meow. This lovely lady is 3 years old and is super loving. She would prefer an indoor-only home where she can play with other cat friends, take long naps in the sun and basically be a lap warmer. Ginger is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.
