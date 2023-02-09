Beautiful Britta is a dilute tortie (tortoiseshell) kitty with the most wonderful personality. She’s just 2 years old and is a fan of naps in the sunshine, head scratches and humans who talk gently to her. Britta gets along with the other cats at the adoption center so she would do well with another cat or she would love to be adopted with a friend so they can keep each other company. Britta is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Tri-colored Farrah is an 18-month-old super model. She found herself homeless through no fault of her own. Now she’s trying to manage the noise and commotion of the adoption center. This is no place for a beauty like Farrah, which is why she would love to be adopted by a kind individual who would be willing to let her live a quiet indoor-only existence. Farrah doesn’t mind other cats but would need time to decompress. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.