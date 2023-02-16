Misty, domestic short hair
Misty is a 4-year-old tuxedo girl who enjoys the finer things in life like snuggling under the covers, taking naps in the sun and noshing on a full bowl of kibble. She really likes the staff at the adoption center but shelter life is no place for this lovely girl. She deserves to be adored and in return, she’ll be your bestie. She gets along with other cats and would require a patient person to give her space and time to adjust to a new home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Her adoption fee also has been sponsored.
Buttons, domestic short hair
Buttons has an ear tip, which signals to folks that he was once a feral outdoor kitty, but he has since learned that not all people are bad. In fact, he is taking applications to be adopted by a gentle, loving family who will give him the attention he has learned to crave and that he deserves. Buttons has really interesting markings, too. He is mostly white with specks of gray tabby on him, including an upside-down heart-shape on his nose. Buttons is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.