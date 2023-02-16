Misty is a 4-year-old tuxedo girl who enjoys the finer things in life like snuggling under the covers, taking naps in the sun and noshing on a full bowl of kibble. She really likes the staff at the adoption center but shelter life is no place for this lovely girl. She deserves to be adored and in return, she’ll be your bestie. She gets along with other cats and would require a patient person to give her space and time to adjust to a new home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Her adoption fee also has been sponsored.