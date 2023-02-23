Dora and Spooky, both domestic short hair

If you’re looking for a couple of couch potatoes in the way of two bonded tuxedo kitties, then Dora and Spooky fit the bill perfectly!

These 7-year-old sisters found themselves homeless after their owner could no longer care for them. Dora looks after her sister, Spooky, and loves treats.

Both will purr endlessly when petted. They would rather go to a home together and would love to be indoor-only cats.

They want nothing more than a full bowl of food, the occasional treat or two and a loving home. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.