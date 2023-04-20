Kitty Kara, domestic short hair
What’s a girl gotta do to get some attention? Kitty Kara knows that secret: look cute and purr loudly. What she’s actually hoping for is for someone to adopt and spoil her rotten.. Kitty Kara is only 9 months old, and while she’s not a fan of being held, she does love to be petted and fussed over. She has beautiful brown tabby fur with patches of white on her chest. She doesn’t mind being around other cats but would prefer an indoor-only home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Jackie, domestic short hair
If you’re looking for a low-key kitty to occupy some space on your couch, Jackie would fit the bill perfectly! She is 8 years old and is well past her awkward kitten phase. Quiet and fuss-free, Jackie only wants human attention, a full bowl of kibble and a comfortable place to nap. This lovely lady gets along with other cats. She also has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.