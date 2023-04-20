What’s a girl gotta do to get some attention? Kitty Kara knows that secret: look cute and purr loudly. What she’s actually hoping for is for someone to adopt and spoil her rotten.. Kitty Kara is only 9 months old, and while she’s not a fan of being held, she does love to be petted and fussed over. She has beautiful brown tabby fur with patches of white on her chest. She doesn’t mind being around other cats but would prefer an indoor-only home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.