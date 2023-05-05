If you thought Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family TV show was a cutie, you should meet this Wednesday Addams. This lovely girl is 2 years old and has the softest, silkiest fur. She is a purrer and a lover of human attention. She doesn’t mind other people but would appreciate having an indoor-only home where she can be safe. Wednesday is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

If you’ve ever seen an actual pinwheel, you’ll know the colorful spinning wheel that brings smiles to all ages. This little girl, who is just 2 years old, is just as colorful, even though this cutie is black and white. Pinwheel is fun loving, playful and cuddly. She gets along with other cats and would love to be adopted with a friend to keep her company. She also would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe. She does love looking out the window at all the birds and squirrels and enjoys playing with her toys. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.