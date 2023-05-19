Jojo, domestic short hair
Jojo is an 18-month-old black and white tuxedo boy. He was shy at first, but once adoption center staff brought him food, they became his best friends! He is not only cute but has the sweetest disposition. He gets along with other cats in the room he shares, but really would love a human to give him endless attention and affection. Jojo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Vaughn, domestic medium hair
Looking for a cat model? Vaughn is your boy. This 6-month-old kitten has "the look" of love and he's ready for his forever home. He loves his toys, other cats, humans, treats and attention. Vaughn would prefer an indoor-only home where he can be safe, but he would love a window seat where he can watch the birds and squirrels outside. Vaughn is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
People are also reading…
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.