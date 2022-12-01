Feline Friday (copy) (copy)

Just in time to keep his people warm for winter, Frosty is ready to go to his forever home. With his blue and green eyes, Frosty has heterochromia, a condition that causes his eyes to be different colors, which not only makes him unique but very special. This handsome boy is just 3 months old and only weighs 3 pounds. He’s looking for a loving forever family to keep him warm and safe as an indoors only kitty. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Here’s a secret that most people may not know: brown and gray tabby cats make super companions because they are incredibly loving and loyal. Monica is just that perfect pet that will make a lucky person very happy. This 2-year-old girl is over her fanatic kitten stage although she’s still quite active and will enjoy chasing a string or a stray shoelace. She gets along with other cats and is just looking for a place to chill. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.