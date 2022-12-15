Feline Friday (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Sapphire, Siamese

Beautiful, sea blue eyes are what gave Sapphire her name. This 2-year-old girl is aching to find a home of her own. Shelter life is no place for a princess! Sapphire really doesn’t mind other cats, although she much rather would prefer to have her own bed and her own food bowl. Sapphire is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Britta, domestic short hair

Being in a cat condo most of the day isn’t what Britta envisioned for her life. This lovely 2-year-old lady would love to provide unconditional support, love and companionship to a human who will return the favor. Britta would love to have an indoor-only home with access to take naps in the sunshine and an endless bowl of cat food. She is a doll and deserves to have a home for Christmas. Britta is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.

