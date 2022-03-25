 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Dartmouth, domestic short hair

Meet Dartmouth, a beautiful, adult Russian blue girl. Dart is a total sweetheart who loves to be petted and given attention and affection. She is a perfect companion as she gets along with other cats and asks for nothing more than a soft bed and a full food bowl. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Gig, domestic short hair

Gig is a lovable solid black beauty. In ancient times, black cats were thought to bring good luck to their owners, and Gig is up for that job and to provide endless love to her new family. She is ready—her bags are packed! Come meet her today. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

