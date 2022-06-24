Feline Friday

Abby, domestic short hair

It's kitten season, a time where many animal shelters find themselves with an abundance of kittens. Franklin County Humane Society is no exception. Abby is an adorable 2-month-old baby girl who is charming the socks off shoppers at Petsmart's Valley View location. While she loves to put on a good show, she really needs a home of her own. She also would prefer to be adopted with a buddy. Abby is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Poppy, domestic short hair

Poppy is a 4-month-old charmer. This solid black sweetheart is currently busy getting spoiled in a foster home, but he really prefers a permanent forever home of his own. Don't be fooled by Poppy's serious demeanor in his photo. He's really a playful lad who prefers feathers, fuzzy mice and bouncy balls that keep him moving. He actually wouldn't mind being adopted with a buddy, because two kittens is always better than one! Poppy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.