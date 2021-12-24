Feline Friday

Lincoln is a quiet, laid-back kind of guy who really doesn’t ask for much — a warm bed, nutritious food and endless love from his human. He’s also friends with other cats and wouldn’t mind a home with one. Lincoln is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kelly is a beautiful dilute tortoiseshell kitty with an amazing personality. She doesn’t see well out of her left eye, but she doesn’t let that stop her or slow her down. She would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe and close to her people. Kelly is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.