Feline Friday

Clancy, domestic long hair
This sweet little guy is ready for fun! Clancy is just 2 months old, and he’s looking for an indoor forever home where he can frolic and play all day. He also wouldn’t mind a soft, warm bed for those times when he needs to recharge his batteries with quiet cat-napping. Clancy would love to be adopted along with one of his friends for double the fun. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He is waiting for visitors at the Valley View location of Petsmart.
Peppadew, domestic short hair
Peppadew’s name is bigger than she is! But she’ll eventually grow into it. This colorful calico nugget is about 1 month old. She is learning how to play and be friends with other kittens in the kitten room at the adoption center. Peppadew would benefit from being adopted with another of her kitten friends to keep her company and help her integrate into her new home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.