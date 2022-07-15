 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feline Friday

  • 0

Clancy, domestic long hair

This sweet little guy is ready for fun! Clancy is just 2 months old, and he’s looking for an indoor forever home where he can frolic and play all day. He also wouldn’t mind a soft, warm bed for those times when he needs to recharge his batteries with quiet cat-napping. Clancy would love to be adopted along with one of his friends for double the fun. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He is waiting for visitors at the Valley View location of Petsmart.

Peppadew, domestic short hair

Peppadew’s name is bigger than she is! But she’ll eventually grow into it. This colorful calico nugget is about 1 month old. She is learning how to play and be friends with other kittens in the kitten room at the adoption center. Peppadew would benefit from being adopted with another of her kitten friends to keep her company and help her integrate into her new home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unemployment rates rise in region

Unemployment rates rise in region

Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Henry County and the surrounding region inched up in the most recent reporting period, mirroring the changes across the state and the country.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait discovered by National Galleries of Scotland