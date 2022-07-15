Feline Friday

This sweet little guy is ready for fun! Clancy is just 2 months old, and he’s looking for an indoor forever home where he can frolic and play all day. He also wouldn’t mind a soft, warm bed for those times when he needs to recharge his batteries with quiet cat-napping. Clancy would love to be adopted along with one of his friends for double the fun. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He is waiting for visitors at the Valley View location of Petsmart.