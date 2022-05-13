Feline Friday

Howey is not the average brown tabby. He’s extra special because he’s extra sweet and lovable. Howey promises to love his forever person unconditionally in exchange for a warm, safe home and full food and water bowls. Howey doesn’t mind other cats and would welcome being adopted with a brother or sister. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Howey is at Petsmart at Valley View in Roanoke.

Oh Carson, such a sweet boy! He is not only adorable but also has a wonderful personality. Carson’s gray tabby markings on his mostly white body make him distinctive looking. He thinks he looks handsome, and he certainly is! Carson is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He doesn’t mind other cats. He is hanging out at the Valley View Petsmart in Roanoke with his pal Howey.