Feline Friday

Snickers can satisfy a cat person’s craving for cuteness. This little guy weighs about 4 pounds and is just about 3 months old. He’s hanging out in the kitten room, playing hard with his friends and patiently waiting for his forever family to swoop him up and take him home. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Snickers would also love to have a friend get adopted with him.

Scrumptiously cute is just one way to describe sweet little Cookie. She is just about 5 months old and is a petite beauty weighing in at just over 3 pounds. Cookie’s beauty mark on her nose makes her unique and even more gorgeous. She loves to play with toys of all shapes and sizes, as well as other cats and kittens. She’s currently hanging out in the condos at the Valley View location of Petsmart in Roanoke. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.