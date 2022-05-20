Feline Friday

At just 10 years old, Lynnette has plenty of years left to live, and she’s excited about the opportunities to live out her golden years with a special someone. She would prefer to be the only pet in her household so she can have her person all to herself. Lynnette loves wet food and soft, warm beds. Anyone interested in meeting her can see her at the Petsmart at Valley View during business hours. Lynnette is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.