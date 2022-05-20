 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Lynnette, domestic short hair

At just 10 years old, Lynnette has plenty of years left to live, and she’s excited about the opportunities to live out her golden years with a special someone. She would prefer to be the only pet in her household so she can have her person all to herself. Lynnette loves wet food and soft, warm beds. Anyone interested in meeting her can see her at the Petsmart at Valley View during business hours. Lynnette is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Twinkle, domestic short hair

Twinkle is a delightfully spunky girl who is about 7 months old. She loves her toys and playtime but also doesn’t mind long cat naps in the sun, either! She has gorgeous gray tabby markings on her mostly white fur. She doesn’t mind other cats and would love to be adopted with a friend or would make a good addition to a home with cats. She is leery of dogs but is young enough to learn to get along with them. Twinkle is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

