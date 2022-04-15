Feline Friday

Deacon, domestic long hair
Deacon is a well-established older gentleman who thinks the young whipper-snapper kittens at the adoption center are silly and immature. He would prefer a quiet home with his own bowl and bed. He prefers human laps and gentle scratches under his chin and behind his ears. In return, he will purr endlessly. Deacon is neutered, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.
Grayson, domestic short hair
Grayson doesn’t know that he is a senior kitty. He is, however, a big boy who isn’t one to turn down an all-you-can-eat buffet. With a full belly, Grayson is a happy boy who loves to snuggle with his person. He doesn’t mind the company of other cats either. Grayson is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.