Feline Friday

Katana, domestic short hair
Sweet little Katana and her brother, Ozyman, found themselves at the adoption center through no fault of their own. Katana is a solid black beauty with a wisp of white fur just below her chin. This sweetheart just wants a safe, indoor space where she can chill, look out the window and take long naps in the sun. She is spayed, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.
Ozyman, domestic short hair
Ozyman and his sister, Katana, long for a loving home of their own where they can be together and be loved unconditionally. Long ago, black cats were thought to bring good luck to their owners. Ozyman agrees. He thinks he is good luck and with Katana, that would double. Ozyman is neutered, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.