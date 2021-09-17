Feline Friday

Annie, domestic short hair
Beautiful is just one adjective to describe this gorgeous orange tabby girl. Orange tabby cats are known for having amazing personalities, and Annie is no exception! She gets along with other cats and just enjoys a zest for life. Annie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Mitts McGee, domestic short hair
Mitts is a handsome gray striped tabby boy who doesn’t mind other cats, but really just wants a warm, safe forever home of his own. He adores being petted and loves to take long naps in the sun. Mitts has been neutered, vaccinated, house trained and microchipped.