Feline Friday
Jonah, domestic short hair

Jonah is a full-grown, gray and white tabby boy, but he is quite small for his size. He doesn’t seem to mind or care, though. What he wants most out of life is a warm, comfortable bed and someone to give him unlimited companionship and care. Jonah gets along with other cats, too. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Cookie, domestic short hair

If Cookie were an actual cookie, she’d be a wonderful mix of chocolate, vanilla and caramel because that’s the color of her pretty fur. She is what’s called a tortoiseshell color. She is as sweet as she is beautiful. This young girl loves to play especially with other cats. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

