Feline Friday

Engie, domestic short hair

Engie is about 5 months old and still has her kitten tendencies. She is a pretty gray and white tabby with an adorable pink nose and playful eyes. She and her pal, KC, came in together. While they aren’t a bonded pair, they really love each other and would be so happy to be adopted together. Engie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

KC, domestic short hair

KC looks like she’s getting ready to tell a really funny joke. She has the greatest, most pronounced facial features. This sweet girl is a pretty brown tabby with beautiful stripes and soft fur. She and her buddy, Engie, came in together. They are around 5 months old and would love to be adopted together to keep each other company. KC is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.