Feline Friday
Kandi, domestic short hair

One distinctive feature Kandi has is the pretty markings on her soft fur. She has a beauty mark on her face as well as caramel-colored brown and black fur. She is quite young and is still very much a playful kitten. She gets along with other cats, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Mermaid, domestic short hair

Mermaid is a dilute tortoiseshell girl with dark gray, blonde and white highlights in her fur. She is quiet and is not demanding, other than a soft bed, food and a loving, safe home. Mermaid gets along with other cats, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

