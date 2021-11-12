Feline Friday

Kandi, domestic short hair
One distinctive feature Kandi has is the pretty markings on her soft fur. She has a beauty mark on her face as well as caramel-colored brown and black fur. She is quite young and is still very much a playful kitten. She gets along with other cats, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Mermaid, domestic short hair
Mermaid is a dilute tortoiseshell girl with dark gray, blonde and white highlights in her fur. She is quiet and is not demanding, other than a soft bed, food and a loving, safe home. Mermaid gets along with other cats, is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.