Feline Friday

What’s not to love about Cattus? She has the softest, prettiest fur that is a pretty, dilute orange color. She is about a year old and weighs about 6 pounds, which makes her the perfect size and age. She loves to be petted and brushed. She enjoys playing with toys and taking naps in the sun. Cattus also gets along with other cats. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Sweet Kellogg is a lovebug with no hidden agenda. He just wants to be loved and adored as he should be. This wonderful fellow is about 2 years old and weighs almost 10 pounds. He will purr endlessly if you pet him and tell him how handsome he is. Kellogg will reward his new family with endless love. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.