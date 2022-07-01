Feline Friday

Ava is wondering why no one is interested in talking to her when they come to visit the cats at the adoption center. She is a sweet girl who keeps getting overlooked because she typically stays put in her basket spending her days cat-napping. Ava is a wonderful girl with a sweet disposition. Many gray tabby cats often are overlooked but Ava really is a one-of-a-kind girl. She gets along with other cats and doesn’t really mind dogs much. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kathy came to the adoption center with her kitten but now she’s ready to find her own forever home. This wonderful girl has a silky soft black fur coat that is absolutely gorgeous. Kathy is just a year old so she is still very much a kitten herself. What she really wants most of all is for someone to show her unconditional love and endless affection. Black cats make some of the best companions, and Kathy is no exception! She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.