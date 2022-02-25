 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Dempsey, domestic short hair

Dempsey is an older gentleman who is looking for a warm home with a loving forever family. He is a handsome dilute gray tabby boy who gets along with other cats and loves to eat and take naps in the sun. He would prefer an indoor home where he can stay safe. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Gloria, domestic short hair

Gloria would absolutely glow if she were adopted by a loving forever family. This girl just wants a second chance to live out the rest of her life knowing that she is safe and loved. Gloria doesn't mind other cats. She is a beautiful, charcoal gray color and would be an excellent lap companion. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

