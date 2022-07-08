 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

Harmony, domestic short hair

Life can be chaotic but thankfully there’s Harmony! Harmony is a gorgeous little girl who is only about 1 year old. She can bring balance and peace and is hoping to have that with a forever family of her own. Harmony weighs about 7 pounds and doesn’t take up much space. She would prefer to be an indoor-only kitty to stay safe. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Briar Rose, domestic short hair

Briar Rose is a princess and is looking for her prince charming. Or for her rescue family. She is a mostly solid white beauty with black patches of fur around her ears and back legs. At just 2 years old, Briar is a fluffy girl weighing in at 9 pounds. She gets along with other cats and actually wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend. Briar Rose is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

