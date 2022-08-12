Feline Friday

Carolina, domestic short hairWho has Carolina on their mind? This little furry nugget can help cure what ails anyone with her adorable face and playful antics. Carolina is just over 2 months old and is mostly white except for some patches of dilute gray and orange. She loves toys of all shapes and sizes. She also thrives when she’s around cats and kittens to keep her occupied and stimulated. Carolina is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love to be adopted along with one of her playmates.
Sybil, domestic short hairAt 11 months old, Sybil has grown out of her crazed kitten phase, although she does enjoy playing with toys, especially feathers that she can chase. Sybil is a gorgeous light gray dilute tabby with gorgeous green eyes that will mesmerize even the biggest cat skeptic. Sybil doesn’t mind hanging out in the adoption center cat room with her friends but is secretly hoping that a special hero will come and swoop her up and take her to her new forever home soon. This delightful girl is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained..