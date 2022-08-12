Feline Friday

Carolina, domestic short hairWho has Carolina on their mind? This little furry nugget can help cure what ails anyone with her adorable face and playful antics. Carolina is just over 2 months old and is mostly white except for some patches of dilute gray and orange. She loves toys of all shapes and sizes. She also thrives when she’s around cats and kittens to keep her occupied and stimulated. Carolina is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She would love to be adopted along with one of her playmates.