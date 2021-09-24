 Skip to main content
Feline Friday
Feline Friday

Buns, domestic short hair

Buns is looking for a fun time and is taking applications now for a fantastic forever family. He’s a playful guy who loves the company of other cats and is hoping to be adopted with another playmate. He has the sweetest disposition and will purr endlessly. He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Carrot, domestic short hair

Carrot is a happy-go-lucky little girl who is hopeful that her future will be better than her past. She came to the adoption center with her siblings and lived in a loving foster home until she got big enough to be spayed. Now she’s ready for a permanent home to call her own. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

