Feline Friday

This orange tabby boy is searching for a fun-loving family who will spend time playing and cuddling with him. He loves all types of toys and has enjoyed playing with his kitten friends. He actually would grow and thrive if he and a friend were adopted together. Butterbean is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Beautiful Aruba is just that. This exquisite little gem has the prettiest marble-colored fur and a wonderful personality that includes purring nonstop. She loves to play with her toys but is also just as content to cuddle up and take a nap on a soft blanket. Kittens tend to develop better when adopted in pairs, and little Aruba is no exception. She would love to have a friend to grow with her. Aruba is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.