Feline Friday

Elsa needs an angel. This sweet little girl is just about a year old and has already lived a few of her nine lives. She is almost all white except for dark gray patches on her face and ears. She needs somewhere to live where she can be safe, preferably an indoor-only home. She will come out of her shy shell in time and would love a companion to play with. Elsa is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She weighs about 6 pounds.

One look into Misty’s eyes and it’s clear that she’s inquisitive and curious. She is a tuxedo girl who is almost 4 years old and weighs about 6 pounds. She likes to explore and like her tuxedo cat breed, she has a unique personality! Misty doesn’t seem to mind other cats, although she would rather not have as many “siblings” as she does in the cat room. Misty prefers her own bed and her own bowl of kibble and her own person to love and adore. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.