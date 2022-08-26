 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Friday

  • 0

Dilma, domestic medium hair

When visitors walk into the cat room at the adoption center, Dilma likely won’t be the first to greet them. But while she is shy, Dilma makes up for it in sweetness. She just needs time to understand that she is safe and humans mean her no harm. Dilma would do best in a quiet, low-key home and would need time to decompress. Her owner’s reward will be a lifetime of unconditional love and affection from this sweet girl. Dilma is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kyle, domestic short hair

Strong, silent, handsome, debonair. Those are just some of the adjectives to describe this glorious, 10-pound boy. Kyle is only 7 years old, and through no fault of his own, is looking for a loving forever home with someone who can handle his good looks and wonderful personality. This sweetheart gets along with other cats and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society, visit plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

